Casey Legg Appears on the 2022 Preseason Lou Groza Award Watch List

On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced its thirty-player Watch List for the 2022 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, featuring West Virginia place kicker Casey Legg.

Legg was a 2021 Lou Groza finalist after connecting 19-23 on field goals, including a season-high 49-yard field in the 29-17 win at TCU - one of three field goals on the day.

He Made 13 field goals in a row to begin the season, two shy of the program record (Paul Woodside, 15) and was 26th nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 with a field goal percentage of 82.6%.

2022 Preseason Lou Groza Award Watch List

Jacon Barnes - Louisiana Tech

Andres Borregales - Miami

Cayden Camper - Colorado State

Ryan Coe - Cincinnati

Owen Daffer - East Carolina

Jonah Dalmas - Boise State

Mitchel Fineran - Purdue

Blake Grupe - Notre Dame

Daniel Gutierrez - UNLV

Seth Keller - Texas State

Casey Legg - West Virginia

Cam Little - Arkansas

Zack Long - Tulsa

Tyler Loop - Arizona

Connor Lytton - Boston College

Harrison Mevis - Missouri

Jake Moody - Michigan

Brayden Narveson - Western Kentucky

Jake Oldroyd - BYU

Jack Podlesny - Georgia

B.T. Potter - Clemson

Will Reichard - Alabama

John Richardson - Northern Illinois

Noah Ruggles - Ohio State

Chad Ryland - Maryland

Jared Sackett - UTSA

Matthew Shipley - Hawaii

Spencer Shrader - USF

Andre Szmyt - Syracuse

Brandon Talton - Nevada

