Casey Legg Appears on the 2022 Preseason Lou Groza Award Watch List
On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced its thirty-player Watch List for the 2022 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, featuring West Virginia place kicker Casey Legg.
Legg was a 2021 Lou Groza finalist after connecting 19-23 on field goals, including a season-high 49-yard field in the 29-17 win at TCU - one of three field goals on the day.
He Made 13 field goals in a row to begin the season, two shy of the program record (Paul Woodside, 15) and was 26th nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 with a field goal percentage of 82.6%.
2022 Preseason Lou Groza Award Watch List
Jacon Barnes - Louisiana Tech
Andres Borregales - Miami
Cayden Camper - Colorado State
Ryan Coe - Cincinnati
Owen Daffer - East Carolina
Jonah Dalmas - Boise State
Mitchel Fineran - Purdue
Blake Grupe - Notre Dame
Daniel Gutierrez - UNLV
Seth Keller - Texas State
Casey Legg - West Virginia
Cam Little - Arkansas
Zack Long - Tulsa
Tyler Loop - Arizona
Connor Lytton - Boston College
Harrison Mevis - Missouri
Jake Moody - Michigan
Brayden Narveson - Western Kentucky
Jake Oldroyd - BYU
Jack Podlesny - Georgia
B.T. Potter - Clemson
Will Reichard - Alabama
John Richardson - Northern Illinois
Noah Ruggles - Ohio State
Chad Ryland - Maryland
Jared Sackett - UTSA
Matthew Shipley - Hawaii
Spencer Shrader - USF
Andre Szmyt - Syracuse
Brandon Talton - Nevada
