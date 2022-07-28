Skip to main content

Casey Legg Appears on the 2022 Preseason Lou Groza Award Watch List

West Virginia kicker Casey Legg Named to the 2022 Preseason Lou Groza Award Watch List

On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced its thirty-player Watch List for the 2022 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, featuring West Virginia place kicker Casey Legg. 

Legg was a 2021 Lou Groza finalist after connecting 19-23 on field goals, including a season-high 49-yard field in the 29-17 win at TCU - one of three field goals on the day. 

He Made 13 field goals in a row to begin the season, two shy of the program record (Paul Woodside, 15) and was 26th nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 with a field goal percentage of 82.6%.

2022 Preseason Lou Groza Award Watch List

Jacon Barnes - Louisiana Tech

Andres Borregales - Miami

Cayden Camper - Colorado State

Ryan Coe - Cincinnati

Owen Daffer - East Carolina

Jonah Dalmas - Boise State

Mitchel Fineran - Purdue

Blake Grupe - Notre Dame

Daniel Gutierrez - UNLV

Seth Keller - Texas State

Casey Legg - West Virginia

Cam Little - Arkansas

Zack Long - Tulsa

Tyler Loop - Arizona

Connor Lytton - Boston College

Harrison Mevis - Missouri

Jake Moody - Michigan

Brayden Narveson - Western Kentucky

Jake Oldroyd - BYU

Jack Podlesny - Georgia

B.T. Potter - Clemson

Will Reichard - Alabama

John Richardson - Northern Illinois

Noah Ruggles - Ohio State

Chad Ryland - Maryland

Jared Sackett - UTSA

Matthew Shipley - Hawaii

Spencer Shrader - USF

Andre Szmyt - Syracuse

Brandon Talton - Nevada

