Chad Scott Promoted to WVU OC

West Virginia has a new offensive coordinator, and he's a familiar face.

WVU Football just announced running backs coach Chad Scott as the program's new offensive coordinator.

Scott's promotion will shift his title to offensive coordinator/running backs coach, and it comes almost exactly a month after Graham Harrell left the program en route to Purdue.

Scott's time working with head coach Neal Brown dates back further than Troy; the two were teammates at Kentucky. Scott and Brown have worked together during three different previous coaching stints: Kentucky (RB/2013-14), Texas Tech (RB/2010-12) and Troy (RB/2007-09).

He's been the Mountaineers' RB coach since 2019, and has coached Leddie Brown to back-to-back 1,000+ rushing seasons, an NFL opportunity, and conference and national rankings for rushing, total touchdowns, and scoring.

The season prior, 2020 saw a Mountaineer offense that ranked most improved in the nation (total yards). That's an improvement breakdown of more than 60 yards per game, 90 yards of total offense per game, and almost the equivalent of a touchdown in scoring potential per game.

Scott served as co-offensive coordinator from 2019-2021, and this promotion marks his first offensive coordinator position.

