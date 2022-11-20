Charles Woods Gives Thanks to Mountaineer Nation

On Sunday, West Virginia defensive back Charles Woods took to social media and showed his appreciation to the West Virginia fans and WVU after indicating an hour before the Mountaineers kicked off against Kansas State on Saturday he was leaving the program.

"West Virginia family, these last few months have been very difficult mentally. I struggled to make a decision to stay or leave but ultimately, it's best for my career and mental for a fresh start. I want to thank you for welcoming a Dallas kid in. Believe it or not, most kids where I'm from don't make it to my age and to be able to be playing college football is a blessing. The energy and passion this fan base has behind this program is unmatched and something I was blessed to be a part of and will never take for granted. Unfortunately, I was sidelined early this year with a significant injury and honestly never was to play this season after that play. Dr. Waldrop and WVU Athletics Team, I can't thank you enough for working with me and allowing me an opportunity to play football this season. Mike Joseph thank you truly the best in the business. My teammates My brothers I wish i was allowed to finish the season with ya'll but unfortunately some things are out of my control. Keep going y'all are a special group and very talented. I pray one day this fanbase truly gets to see this team's potential and forever rooting for each one of Ya'll and its forever LOB. Thank you to WVU staff for allowing me an opportunity to represent this great state. I will be graduating this semester and attending another university for my last year of eligibility."

Woods was a 2022 Preseason First Team All-Big 12 Conference selection before his season ended abruptly on the opening drive of the season-opener versus Pitt.

He came back into the lineup against Texas Tech before making starts against TCU and Iowa State before sitting out the last two games.

Woods finishes his Mountaineer career with 38 tackles, including four tackles for a loss and six pass breakups and two interceptions.

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly