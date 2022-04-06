Charles Woods Plays the Game with a Chip on his Shoulder

“I knew coming out of high school I didn’t fit the eye test to go FBS, so there was a chip on my shoulder to prove everybody wrong that I could play with the best and elite players of college. So, that’s all I wanted to do was prove that I could play with the best,” said Woods. Adding that he was 5’10” 150-lbs coming out of high school, “I think I’ve had a chip on my shoulder all my life, that’s just how I approach the game.”

Woods' offseason dedication is showing up in the early portion of the spring practice period. Head coach Neal Brown stated, “Charles Woods is going to be one of the top corners in the Big 12. He’s solidified himself as on of the anchor points of our secondary.”

“Being an older guy and having college experience, the game has slowed down for me,” said Woods. “I just think everything is going slow for me because I’m playing correct technique, eyes and doing what my coaches tell me to do allows me to make big plays.”