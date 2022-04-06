Charles Woods Plays the Game with a Chip on his Shoulder
West Virginia defensive back Charles Woods is ready to show the college football world he belongs at the FBS level.
Redshirt senior cornerback Charles Woods is entering his second season in the program after transferring in from Illinois State. He sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 shutting down the season at the FCS level and he is going through spring practice at WVU for the first time.
“It’s very exciting and just going out there and competing with the offense and getting reps, trying to get better at my craft every day.”
Woods had to make the adjustment to the speed of the game after making the significant jump from FCS to the Power Five level. He split reps at safety and cornerback before making all four of his starts in the final six games of the season at left corner for an injured Nicktroy Fortune who has since left the program.
Woods took over as the starter against TCU in late October. He intercepted Max Duggan early in the fourth, setting the Mountaineers up at the TCU 15-yard line. It took three touches from Leddie Brown to find the endzone and gave West Virginia a two-possession lead.
He finished the year with 31 tackles, including two tackles for a loss, and two interceptions on the year.
“I knew coming out of high school I didn’t fit the eye test to go FBS, so there was a chip on my shoulder to prove everybody wrong that I could play with the best and elite players of college. So, that’s all I wanted to do was prove that I could play with the best,” said Woods. Adding that he was 5’10” 150-lbs coming out of high school, “I think I’ve had a chip on my shoulder all my life, that’s just how I approach the game.”
Woods' offseason dedication is showing up in the early portion of the spring practice period. Head coach Neal Brown stated, “Charles Woods is going to be one of the top corners in the Big 12. He’s solidified himself as on of the anchor points of our secondary.”
“Being an older guy and having college experience, the game has slowed down for me,” said Woods. “I just think everything is going slow for me because I’m playing correct technique, eyes and doing what my coaches tell me to do allows me to make big plays.”
West Virginia appeared to have solid depth following the end of the 2021 season but the departures of starting corners Daryl Porter Jr. and the aforementioned Nicktroy Fortune have left that position group thin. Now, Woods is the veteran in the room and is helping the younger players find their footing, while continuing to develop.
“Me being an older guy, I pretty much know the scheme,” said Woods. “Now, it’s just kind of bringing along the young guys in the room and making sure they’re up to par, and really just going over the little things so I don’t get it wrong.”
