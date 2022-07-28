Chuck Howley Named Pro Football HOF Finalist

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 12 finalists for the class of 2023, featuring West Virginia University football legend Chuck Howley.

Howley played under the direction of Art "Pappy" Lewis, excelling at center and guard from 1955-57 as the Mountaineers compiled a 21-8-1 during that span and earned third team All-American honors his senior year, despite battling injuries throughout the season.

The Warwood, West Virginia native was selected 11th overall in the 1958 draft by the Chicago Bears but after one season, Howley suffered a season ending injury during training camp, which kept him sidelined for two seasons.

In 1961, Dallas Cowboys head coach Tom Landry reached out to Howley, moved him to outside linebacker and became a staple of the legendary "Doomsday Defense."

Nov 22, 1970; Washington, DC; Dallas Cowboys linebacker (54) Chuck Howley (41) Charlie Waters stop Washington Redskins running back (31) Charlie Harraway at RFK Stadium. The Cowboys defeated the Redskins 45-21. Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

In 13 seasons with Dallas, he registered 24 interceptions, 26 sacks, and was selected to six Pro Bowls and earned six All-Pro selections in a row, and became the fourth player in franchise history to be inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor (1976).

Howley played in the 1967 NFL championship game against the Green Bay Packers, known as the “Ice Bowl” and considered one of the most memorable games in NFL history.

Despite losing Super Bowl V in 1971 against the Baltimore Colts 16-13, Howley still earned MVP honors, marking the first time and only time in Super Bowl history a player on a losing team won MVP honors.

In 1972, the Cowboys again reached the Super Bowl, this time defeating the Miami Dolphins. Howley had another outstanding game with a 41-yard interception return, but quarterback Roger Staubach won the MVP award that year.

2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

Ken Anderson

Maxie Baughan

Randy Gradishar

Chuck Howley

Cecil Isbell

Joe Klecko

Bob Kuechenberg

Eddie Meador

Tommy Nobis

Ken Riley

Sterling Sharpe

Everson Walls

