Colton McKivitz Weighs In at the Senior Bowl

Daniel Woods

Tuesday morning, former West Virginia lineman Colton McKivitz was one of more than one hundred NFL prospects to weigh in at the Reese’s Senior Bowl ahead of the game set to kickoff this coming Sunday. With these official measurements, professional scouts and front offices will be able to begin to evaluate McKivitz on his physical tools before seeing him on the field this week.

Measurements:

Height: 6’6 ¼”

Weight: 304 lbs.

Arm Length: 33 ¼”

Hand Size: 10 ¼”

Analysis:

It will be interesting to see how pro scouts react to these measurements. Regardless of how accurate the theory is, many scouting pundits will argue that arm length is key to success for offensive linemen, especially tackles. This may not bode well for McKivitz who, despite cutting an imposing figure at over 6’6”, clocked in with just the seventh longest arms among tackles at the Senior Bowl.

However, as compared to his length, McKivitz is still just as impressive in terms of height and mass as he was in college. Listed by West Virginia at 6’7”, 312 pounds, the former Mountaineer blocker comes in just a bit smaller than his collegiate measurements, something that is not uncommon. Despite a disappointing result in the measurement of his wingspan, McKivitz has an ideal frame and size for an NFL tackle.

The results of his weigh-in this morning will likely be a bit puzzling for scouts to deal with. Depending on philosophy these physical attributes may drop him down boards and force the former Mountaineer to perform well during the upcoming week of practice and in Sunday’s game to optimize his draft chances.

With both NFL size and a long track record of on-field success, McKivitz has put himself in the position to be an early draft pick come this spring. If he can prove that certain cliches about offensive linemen do not apply to his skillset, he will more than likely hear his name called early on day two of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

He would be a great addition to any NFL team

