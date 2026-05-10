Could These Two Overlooked WVU Running Backs Earn Playing Time?

The West Virginia running back room is full of young talent. Jacksonville State transfer Cam Cook is the only one of the group who has played college football at this level (Power Four), so beyond him, there's some uncertainty as to what the rotation will look like.

By now, you've heard of four-star Amari Latimer and his freshman classmates Chris Talley, SirPaul Cheeks, and Lawrence Autry, along with JUCO transfer Martavious Boswell. But the room also has a couple of others who don't get near the attention, mainly because of their minimal action thus far, but with a strong fall camp, there's a chance they can work their way onto the field in some capacity.

Andre Devine

WVU Athletics Communications

Andre is the son of WVU legendary running back and now assistant coach, Noel Devine, as you are probably well aware. He did some good things during spring ball, running it and showing some promise on special teams. Rich Rodriguez mentioned his name a handful of times throughout his spring pressers, and sideline reporter Jed Drenning said that he "has done some things to open some eyes."

Projected role: Fighting for No. 5/6 spot at RB, special teamer

Devine doesn't have a ton of size, so it'll be interesting to see how he can absorb contact. If he can keep his feet underneath him, he'll give himself a chance as a running back, albeit not so much this season. Wouldn't be surprised to see him be involved in some quick game or jetsweeps, but that's probably the extent of his offensive role this fall. Special teams-wise, he'll be an option on punt and kick return.

Darius Morant

WVU Athletics Communications

Morant was one of those silent transfers — a guy that didn't drum up a lot of attention on social media and eventually found his way to WVU. He didn't see the field in his brief stint as a walk-on at Temple, but he gives WVU some much-needed size in that running back room, checking in at 6'0", 215 lbs. Across his final two seasons at St. Anthony's High School in New York, Morant combined to rush for 811 yards and six touchdowns on 133 carries.

Projected role: Short-yardage option/special teamer

Cook and Latimer will handle much of the short-yardage and goal-line stuff for the Mountaineers, but if they want to work a third guy into the mix, I'd have to imagine Morant would at least be in consideration. With all of the talent in the running back group, I'm not sure he'll ever become a staple in the rotation, but he could fill a niche role.