Countdown to Kickoff: Mario Alford's 94-Yard Kickoff Return Against Kansas

Mario Alford returns the Jayhawk kickoff for a 94-yard touchdown, his second of the season
The West Virginia Mountaineer football team is 94 days away from the 2021 season opener versus an old familiar rival, the Maryland Terrapins. As the countdown continues to kickoff by jersey numbers and Mountaineer moments, we highlight some of the greats ever to wear the old gold and blue.

Mario Alford

Former West Virginia receiver Mario Alford brought Mountaineers fans on their feet with his excitement in the return game, along with the ability to get over the top of the defense. He averaged 26.3 yards per kickoff return and 16.3 yards per reception, including 13 touchdowns for his career. 

During his senior season in 2014, Alford returned his second kickoff for a touchdown against Kansas. Following a Jayhawk touchdown late in the third quarter, Alford received the kickoff on the left hash, darted to the opposite hash, turned upfield, and outran everybody for a 94-yard touchdown for the first and only touchdown of the second half. West Virginia coasted to a 33-14 victory. 

Alford's first kickoff return in 2014 was a 100-yard return for a touchdown in the season opener against Alabama. 

