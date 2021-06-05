Sports Illustrated home
Countdown to Kickoff: No. 91 Bernard Russ

West Virginia linebacker Bernard Russ leads the nations top defense in tackles
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia Mountaineer football team is 91 days from the 2021 season opener versus an old familiar rival, the Maryland Terrapins. As the countdown continues to kickoff by jersey numbers and Mountaineer moments, we highlight some of the greats ever to wear the old gold and blue. Today, we look at former linebacker Bernard Russ.

The Utica, NY native burst onto the scene in 1995. He was second on the team in tackles with 78 tackles, including two sacks and six tackles for a loss, alongside three pass deflections and two interceptions. 

In his final season as a Mountaineer, the West Virginia defense led the nation in total defense, was No. 2 in rushing defense and turnover margin, and No. 4 in scoring defense. Russ led the squad in tackles with 88 and three sacks, six TFL's to go with three forced fumbles, five pass deflections, and an interception, earning Second Team All-East.

Following his career at West Virginia, Russ played three seasons with the New England Patriots from 1997-1999. Then played a season in the XFL for the New York/New Jersey Hitmen in 2001 before playing a season in the Canadien Football League for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2002. 

