Countdown to Kickoff: No. 92 Johnny Dingle

West Virginia defensive end Johnny Dingle set a program record 19.0 TFL's in 2007.
The West Virginia Mountaineer football team is 92 days from the 2021 season opener versus an old familiar rival, the Maryland Terrapins. As the countdown continues to kickoff by jersey numbers and Mountaineer moments, we highlight some of the greats ever to wear the old gold and blue. Today, we look at former defensive end Johnny Dingle. 

Johnny Dingle

Dingle originally signed with the Florida Gators before enrolling at WVU in January of 2004 and had to sit out year one due to transfer rules at that time. 

Dingle's three years in Morgantown aligned with the "Golden Era" of West Virginia Football. The Mountaineers had three consecutive 10-win seasons during the span, including two BCS Bowl wins (Sugar and Fiesta).

In his first two years of eligibility, he registered 31 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, and six sacks before a breakout season in 2007. Dingle grabbed the program season record in tackles for loss his senior season with 19.0, which David Long tied in 2017. His nine sacks were good enough for eighth in program history but was bumped to ninth after Bruce Irvin recorded 14 sacks in 2011 and is currently tied with Julian Miller, who tallied nine sacks in 2009 and 2010. 

Football

