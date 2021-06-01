Sports Illustrated home
Countdown to Kickoff: No. 95 DT David Upchurch

We take a look at former West Virginia defensive lineman, No. 95 David Upchurch
The West Virginia Mountaineer football team is 95 days away from the 2021 season opener versus an old familiar rival, the Maryland Terrapins. As we countdown to kickoff by jersey numbers, we look back and highlight some of the Mountaineer greats ever to wear the old gold and blue.

David Upchurch

Defensive lineman Dave Upchurch racked up 40 tackles, 5 TFL's and 3 sacks in his redshirt sophomore season.

Nose tackle David Upchurch (1998-2002) spent his first few years in Morgantown under head coach Don Nehlen before finishing his career with newly hired head coach Rich Rodriguez. 

The Hyattsville, MD native was known for his blue-collar mentality and was recognized for it in 2001, earning the Iron Man award in 2001 and setting the tone for his final two seasons, racking up 28 tackles for a loss, including four sacks, earning the John Russell Award as WVU's top lineman as voted on by the coaches.

In Rodriguez's second year, he promoted Jeff Casteel from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator and changed the scheme to a 3-3-5, which became the staple for nearly two decades. Upchurch anchored the middle of that line, and although his production stats dwindled (except TFL's), he earned Second Team All-Big East. 

David Upchurch

Sept. 8, 2001: West Virginia defensive lineman David Upchurch sacking Ohio quarterback Dontrell Jackson in the Mountaineers 20-3 win over the Bobcats. 

He finished his career with 159 tackles, 34 TFL's seven sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception.

