Countdown to Kickoff: No. 99 Greg Robinette

We take a look at former West Virginia defensive end, No. 99 Greg Robinette
Author:
Publish date:

We are 99 days away from the West Virginia Mountaineers 2021 season opener versus an old familiar rival, the Maryland Terrapins. As we countdown to kickoff by jersey numbers, we take a look back and highlight some of the Mountaineer greats ever to wear the old gold and blue.

Greg Robinette

After playing sparing his first two seasons, Greg Robinette was a letterman his final two season, accumulating the bulk of his production with 72 tackles and two sacks. 

First up is former West Virginia University Mountaineer defensive end Greg Robinette. The Hemden, WV native played under head coach Don Nehlen from 1996-1999 and tallied 77 tackles and four sacks during his career. As a two-year letterwinner (1998-99), he recorded a tackle in all 23 games, including registering a career-high eight tackles versus Rutgers his senior season. 

Additionally, he was 3-1 against Pitt. 

Mountaineers to Wear No. 99

DE Greg Robinette (1996-99)

HB Gene Hall (1945-46)

DT Calvin Turner (1979-81)

DT Jeff Lucas (1982-86)

DT Calvin Bell (1990)

DT Barry Hawkins (1991-94)

DT Rich Nicoloff (1992)

DE Ernest Hunter (2002-05)

DL Uriah Grant (2008)

DL Jorge Wright (2010-12)

DE Dontrill Hyman (2014)

DL Xavier Pegues (2015-17)

DL Sam Cookman (2018-19)

DL Quay Mays (2020)

Freshman punter Kaulin Parris from Bluefield, WV, currently wears No. 99

Football

