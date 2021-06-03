Countdown to Kickoff: Marshall and Garvin's Record-Setting 93-Yard TD Pass

West Virginia quarterback Rasheed Marshall and receiver Travis Garvin connected for a 93-yard touchdown pass in an upset win over No. 3 Virginia Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineer football team is 93 days away from the 2021 season opener versus an old familiar rival, the Maryland Terrapins. As the countdown continues to kickoff by jersey numbers and Mountaineer moments, we highlight some of the greats ever to wear the old gold and blue.

Photo courtesy of the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department/Dale Sparks

Today, we feature the longest touchdown pass recorded in Mountaineer Field history.

On a beautiful Wednesday night in October, the No. 3 Virginia Tech Hokies rolled into Morgantown with a perfect 6-0 record, ranked third nationally and looking to avenge the upset loss in Blacksburg a year prior.

However, a 2-4 underachieving Mountaineer team had other plans. West Virginia grabbed a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Hokies gained momentum late in the first half after returning fumble recovery 50 yards for a touchdown.

Early in the third quarter, Virginia Tech pinned the Mountaineers deep in their own territory. The Hokies started to smell blood in the water, filling in the box with nine defenders, stuffing the running game, and forcing a second and nine from the seven. West Virginia decided to go for the jugular when quarterback Rasheed Marshall dropped back to pass as receiver Travis Garvin raced past the secondary on a post pattern, and Marshall delivered a dime with Garvin snagging it in stride and outran everybody for a 93-yard touchdown, setting a Mountaineer Field record and putting the Mountaineers up 21-7.

West Virginia went on to dominate the Hokies for the 28-7 upset win. Quincy Wilson rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown. Garvin had three receptions for 117 yards and the touchdown while the defense held the Hokies to just 201 yards of total offense.

