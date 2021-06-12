Countdown to Kickoff: Smith and Bailey Link up for an 84-Yard TD

West Virginia football is 84 days away from kickoff as we take a look back at the top at two of the best to ever wear the flying WV

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 84 days from the 2021 season opener versus an old familiar rival, the Maryland Terrapins. As the countdown continues to kickoff by jersey numbers and Mountaineer moments, we highlight some of the greats ever to wear the old gold and blue. Today, we look at a familiar connection, Geno Smith to Stedman Bailey, for an 84-Yard touchdown pass.

In West Virginia's 2011 Big East Conference opener versus the UCONN Huskies, the Mountaineers were up a point at halftime before the offense exploded in the second half.

Midway through the third quarter, quarterback Geno Smith hit receiver Tavon Austin over the middle for a 12-yard touchdown to put the Mountaineers up eight 17-6. Then, just moments later, Smith hit Stedman Bailey on a quick hit on the outside, and after one juke move, Bailey went untouched for the 84-yard TD, marking the fifth-longest in program history, and the rout was on as West Virginia pounded the Huskies 43-16.

Smith finished the afternoon with 450 yards on 27-45 passing while Bailey hauled in seven passed for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

The two broke their own record a year later in the Big 12 Conference opener versus Baylor for 87 yards.

