Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Countdown to Kickoff: Smith and Bailey Link up for an 84-Yard TD

West Virginia football is 84 days away from kickoff as we take a look back at the top at two of the best to ever wear the flying WV
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 84 days from the 2021 season opener versus an old familiar rival, the Maryland Terrapins. As the countdown continues to kickoff by jersey numbers and Mountaineer moments, we highlight some of the greats ever to wear the old gold and blue. Today, we look at a familiar connection, Geno Smith to Stedman Bailey, for an 84-Yard touchdown pass.

In West Virginia's 2011 Big East Conference opener versus the UCONN Huskies, the Mountaineers were up a point at halftime before the offense exploded in the second half. 

Midway through the third quarter, quarterback Geno Smith hit receiver Tavon Austin over the middle for a 12-yard touchdown to put the Mountaineers up eight 17-6. Then, just moments later, Smith hit Stedman Bailey on a quick hit on the outside, and after one juke move, Bailey went untouched for the 84-yard TD, marking the fifth-longest in program history, and the rout was on as West Virginia pounded the Huskies 43-16. 

Smith finished the afternoon with 450 yards on 27-45 passing while Bailey hauled in seven passed for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

The two broke their own record a year later in the Big 12 Conference opener versus Baylor for 87 yards. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Geno Smith
Football

Countdown to Kickoff: Smith and Bailey Link up for an 84-Yard TD

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

WATCH: Nick Kwiatkoski Gives Back to His Hometown Bethel Park

Screen Shot 2021-06-12 at 10.10.35 AM
Mountaineers in the Pros

REPORT: Joe Mazzulla Interviewed for the Boston Celtics Head Coaching Vacancy

Screen Shot 2021-06-12 at 9.58.21 AM
Recruiting

2023 DL Nathan Robinson Talks WVU Camp, Receiving Offer + More

download
Recruiting

WVU Set to Host 2023 Forward Kaleb Glenn

Artie Owens
Football

Countdown to Kickoff: Artie Owens Races for an 85-Yard TD vs. Va Tech

Screen Shot 2021-06-11 at 3.37.35 PM
Recruiting

WVU Legacy Earns Offer After Impressing at the 2023 King of the Climb Camp

Screen Shot 2021-06-10 at 10.18.05 PM
Recruiting

WVU Working to Set Up a Visit Date for Recently Offered DT Enyce Sledge