Countdown to Kickoff: Vann Washington's Record-Setting 97-Yard Pick Six

Coming off the programs second undefeated regular season in just five years, the West Virginia University football program had to replace key pieces on both sides of the ball and, as a result, started the 1994 season 1-4, including a 31-0 thumping from defending national champions, the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the season opener. Then, two weeks later, the lowest of lows, a 17-12 loss at Rutgers.

However, West Virginia bounced back with their second win of the season at Missouri, the first of six wins in the final seven games to reach bowl eligibility. Amidst the six wins and on homecoming, the Mountaineers plastered the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 52-16.

Vann Washington jumped in front of Lousiana Tech quarterback Jason Martin twice for two interceptions, returning both for touchdowns in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs, looking for their first touchdown of the first half, were facing third and goal from the seven, the receiver sat on the goal line as Martin tried to squeeze into double coverage, Washington read the play, stepped in front of the pass, and took it 97 yards for a touchdown and setting a Mountaineer Field record. Then, on the following drive, he complimented it with a 64-yard pick six.

Two weeks earlier, West Virginia beat Pitt 47-41 at old Pitt Stadium in one of the great comebacks in program history.

