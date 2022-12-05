Crowder Enters the Transfer Portal

According to Chris Anderson of 247 Sports, West Virginia University quarterback Will "Goose" Crowder is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Goose made three appearances during his Mountaineers career. The redshirt was 8-8 for 85 yards and a touchdown since arriving to Morgantown in 2021.

Crowder chose West Virginia out of high school over Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boise State, Eastern Kentucky, Liberty, Louisiana, Memphis, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, Tulane, UAB, and USF.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly