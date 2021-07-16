Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Dante Stills Earns Athlons Sports Preseason All-American Honors

Stills adds another preseason accolade to the list.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills was named Fourth Team Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports. Stills has also been named to Pro Football Focus Preseason All-American and Preseason All-Big 12 team. 

On Wednesday, during Big 12 Media Days, head coach Neal Brown stated Stills is ready to take the next step to become elite. 

Stills led the Mountaineers in tackles for a loss with 10.5 and the defensive line group with 35 tackles during the 2020 season. The Fairmont, WV native had a season-high seven tackles and 2.0 tackles for a loss versus Texas Tech. Stills recorded a TFL in nine of West Virginia's ten games last year.

The Fairmont, WV, native has accumulated 75 tackles for his career, including 28.5 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) is sacked by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) during the first quarter at McLane Stadium.
Football

Dante Stills Earns Athlons Sports Preseason All-American Honors

Screen Shot 2021-06-08 at 10.48.53 AM
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting: Inside the 2022 Class

Screen Shot 2021-07-16 at 8.07.59 AM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Landen Livingston

Screen Shot 2021-07-16 at 7.52.05 AM
Recruiting

BREAKING: WVU Lands 2022 Offensive Lineman

Oct 19, 2019; Norman, OK, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Football

The Mountaineers Priorities Remain the Same Following the Release of NIL

Screen Shot 2021-07-16 at 9.45.38 AM
Recruiting

Aric Burton Discusses the Moment He Knew West Virginia Was Where He Wanted to Be

Screen Shot 2021-07-16 at 8.48.27 AM
Recruiting

WVU Commit Jacolby Spells Named a Top 15 Nickel DB on SI All-American

EPPUUAVX4AEc_Cz
Football

Freshmen Faces: CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp