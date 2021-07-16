Dante Stills Earns Athlons Sports Preseason All-American Honors

Stills adds another preseason accolade to the list.

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills was named Fourth Team Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports. Stills has also been named to Pro Football Focus Preseason All-American and Preseason All-Big 12 team.

On Wednesday, during Big 12 Media Days, head coach Neal Brown stated Stills is ready to take the next step to become elite.

Stills led the Mountaineers in tackles for a loss with 10.5 and the defensive line group with 35 tackles during the 2020 season. The Fairmont, WV native had a season-high seven tackles and 2.0 tackles for a loss versus Texas Tech. Stills recorded a TFL in nine of West Virginia's ten games last year.

The Fairmont, WV, native has accumulated 75 tackles for his career, including 28.5 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks.

