August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Dante Stills Selected to the 2021 Preseason AP All-American Team

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills adds another preseason accolade
Author:
Publish date:

The Associated Press (AP) released its 2021 Preseason All-American team on Monday, with West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills voted to the second team defense.

The Fairmont, WV, native has also been named to the All-Big 12 Conference preseason team by the conference media and the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, preseason All-America Second Team (PFF College), Fourth Team (Athlon Sports), and preseason All-Big 12 First Team by Phil Steele, Secon Team by Pick Six Previews and Second Team by Lindy’s and Athlon Sports.

Stills led the Mountaineers in tackles for a loss with 10.5 and the defensive line group with 35 tackles during the 2020 season to earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. He had a season-high seven tackles and 2.0 tackles for a loss versus Texas Tech. Stills recorded a TFL in nine of West Virginia's ten games last year.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Dante
Football

Dante Stills Selected to the 2021 Preseason AP All-American Team

Screen Shot 2021-08-23 at 1.46.06 PM
Mountaineers in the Pros

Kevin White Set to Make Debut with Saints

Screen Shot 2021-08-23 at 10.09.44 AM
Football

Three True Freshmen Who Will Make an Impact in 2021

USATSI_10391278_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Grier & Sills Make Big Plays in NFL Preseason Week Two

Puskar Center entrance
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

New York Giants wide receiver David Sills (84) catches a pass during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: David Sills Hauls in His First TD of the Preseason

Screen Shot 2021-08-22 at 1.17.30 PM
Recruiting

WVU RB Commit Has Big Night in Season Opener

Neal Brown
noncategorized

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week