Dante Stills Selected to the 2021 Preseason AP All-American Team

The Associated Press (AP) released its 2021 Preseason All-American team on Monday, with West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills voted to the second team defense.

The Fairmont, WV, native has also been named to the All-Big 12 Conference preseason team by the conference media and the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, preseason All-America Second Team (PFF College), Fourth Team (Athlon Sports), and preseason All-Big 12 First Team by Phil Steele, Secon Team by Pick Six Previews and Second Team by Lindy’s and Athlon Sports.

Stills led the Mountaineers in tackles for a loss with 10.5 and the defensive line group with 35 tackles during the 2020 season to earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. He had a season-high seven tackles and 2.0 tackles for a loss versus Texas Tech. Stills recorded a TFL in nine of West Virginia's ten games last year.

