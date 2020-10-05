Darius Stills Dominate Baylor (Again), but Neal Brown Wants More

Darius Stills had a career day on Halloween last year. The nose tackle made his name known across America registering a career-high three sacks and, in the process, told sideline ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath to “Make sure your report that Baylor is soft up front,” in a 20-17 loss to the Bears.

In the final four games of the 2019 season, the Fairmont, WV native, did not record another sack. He did tally another 2.5 tackles for a loss and had a significant impact on the game, whether forcing a double or even a triple team to clear space for his teammates, he was making his presence felt, and for his effort, he earned All-Big 12 first-team honors.

Stills finished the season with seven sacks, the most an interior defensive lineman has put up since All-American Mike Fox during the ’88 undefeated season. Stills also recorded 14.5 tackles for a loss, a half of a point shy of the record from a defensive tackle set in 1973 by Jeff Merrow but a half-point more than David Upchurch tallied in 2002.

Heading into the season, Stills was voted preseason Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was placed on the Outland Trophy, Nagurski Trophy, and Bednarik Award watch lists.

In the 2020 season opener, Eastern Kentucky avoided him. Of course, the Mountaineer defense played more of a base, and he didn’t see the snaps he's seen since the start of Big 12 play.

In game two at Stillwater, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and his staff have had to go with a freshman quarterback. So, the plan was apparent, get the ball out quick and wall off Stills with a double team in the run game, and it worked to the tune of 203 yards.

Then on Saturday, Baylor rolled into Milan Puskar Stadium looking for their first win in Morgantown, and it’s hard to imagine that the Bears offensive line did not remember Stills calling them soft.

Unlike the first two games, Baylor came in with a savvy senior quarterback in Charlie Brewer, and he dropped back to pass often. The Mountaineers got to him six times. Stills led the way with 2.5 sacks, including 3.5 tackles for a loss, also chasing Brewer and the Baylor running backs into the waiting arm of his teammates, who were also in the backfield.

West Virginia nose tackle Darius Stills buries Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer for one of his 2.5 sacks on the day as the Mountaineers defeated the Bears 27-21 in double overtime. Ben Queen - WVU Football

“I thought Darius Stills played like the preseason hype he’s been given,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown before correcting himself adding, “he earned the preseason accolades. I thought he played extremely well.”

Brown, along with defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and strength coach Mike Joseph has been pushing him to be consistent, and it starts in the preseason, then preparation during game week.

“Darius has flashed on-off again in his career on game day, he really has,” said Brown. “Where we’ve been really pushing him is his preparation is, taking care of his body and how he practices, and if he’ll do that, and really devote himself all week not just on Saturday, then on Saturday he’ll be productive, and then, at the end of this year, he’ll get what he wants, which is an opportunity to play at the next level.

“So, for two weeks, he’s done that. He was the captain for the game today. That’s voted on by our staff, and so to get into that position, that means you’re in a position of trust. I was proud of him. He was emotional after the game – he was spent. When you invest that much, you’re going to be a little emotional. So, I’m proud of him.”

For Stills, he’s just looking to improve.

“I try to get better every day, said Stills. “I go in there with the game plan that the coaches put it in, and we trust it as a D-line and as a team and just started making plays. At the end of the day, we just did our job.”

Five and a half sacks in two years against Baylor, maybe it’s scheme or personnel, but for Stills, it’s for the love of the game.

“I just like to play ball,” said Stills. “I like to play football – football’s my passion. If I see an opportunity, I take it. I just love football.”

