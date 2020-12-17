Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Darius Stills Earns Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year

Darius Stills named Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year
On Thursday afternoon, The Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills was selected Defensive Lineman of the Year. 

The senior from Fairmont, West Virginia, finished the shortened season with 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and an interception. 

He earned the Chuck Bednarik Award, Reese’s Senior Bowl, and Co-Big 12 Player of the Week after registering four tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss against Baylor.

Stills was also recently named a semifinalist to the Lott IMPACT Trophy awarded to college football’s top defensive player on and off the field, and a semifinalist for the Senior CLASS Award and was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl. 

