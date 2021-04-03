Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Darius Stills Meets with the Los Angeles Rams

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills met virtually with the Los Angeles Rams
According to Justin Melo of the Draft Network, add the Los Angeles Rams to the list of teams West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills has met leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Stills has now met with the Jets, 49ers, Texans, Chargers, Falcons, Bengals, Eagles, Washington, Buccaneers, and the Seahawks.  

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Fairmont, WV native finished his senior campaign with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in an abbreviated 11 game season. He ended his career with 85 tackles, including 25.5 tackles for a loss, 21 of those came in the last two seasons, and 11.5 sacks.

Darius Stills 2020 Accolades

AP First-Team All-Big 12 Conference

Coaches First-Team All-Big 12 Conference

Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year

Bleacher Report's 2020 College Football All-American

ESPN All-American

Sporting News First Team All-American

USA Today First-Team All-American

AP First-Team All-American

Coaches First-Team All-American

Second Team Walter Camp All-American

