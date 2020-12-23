Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Darius Stills Piling up 2020 Accolades

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills earns First-Team All-American Selections
West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills continues to rack up 2020 honors. 

Following the conclusion of the regular season, Stills earned First-Team All-Big 12 Conference and Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year Honors.

Earlier in the week, the Fairmont, WV native was selected to Bleacher Report's 2020 College Football All-American Team and named an ESPN All-American.

Then, on Wednesday, Stills was named to the USA Today First-Team All-American team. 

The senior finished the season with 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks on the season and was the anchor in the middle of the defensive line that held their opponents to 126.2 yards on the ground in the Big 12. 

Stills has tallied 82 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks throughout his illustrious career. He has one more opportunity to add to his totals as the Mountaineers take on the Army Black Knights in the Liberty on December 31 at 4:00 pm on ESPN.

