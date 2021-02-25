Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Darius Stills Virtually Meets with NFC West Team

Darius Stills continues his virtual tour
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia University's first Consensus All-American since 2006, Darius Stills virtually met with the San Francisco 49ers according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network. 

Darius Stills

The defensive lineman has already met with the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, and the Los Angeles Chargers. He also plans to speak with the Washington Football Team. 

Stills finished his senior campaign with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and an interception in an abbreviated 11 game season. He ended his career with 85 tackles, including 25.5 tackles for a loss, 21 of those came in the last two seasons, and 11.5 sacks.

Darius Stills 2020 Accolades

AP First-Team All-Big 12 Conference

Coaches First-Team All-Big 12 Conference

Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year

Bleacher Report's 2020 College Football All-American

ESPN All-American

Sporting News First Team All-American

USA Today First-Team All-American

AP First-Team All-American

Coaches First-Team All-American

Second Team Walter Camp All-American

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Darius Stills
Football

Darius Stills Virtually Meets with NFC West Team

download
Recruiting

2022 Florida DE Completes Virtual Visit with WVU

Feb 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots against TCU Horned Frogs guard PJ Fuller (4) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

Sherman Shows Out in Front of Family

West Virginia head coach Mike Carey
Basketball

Cyclones Pull Away To Beat No. 18 Mountaineers 85-68

Nap's Corner
Football

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 17: What is Real Power?

West Virginia Basketball Team
Basketball

Ticket Information for the Final Three Home Games

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins looks on before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

Andy Katz Final February Bracket Prediction: Where is WVU?

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks with West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) after he checked out of the game late in the second half against the Austin Peay Governors at WVU Coliseum
Basketball

Culver's Rebounding Makes a Difference for Mountaineers