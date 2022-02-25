Skip to main content

Daryl Porter Jr. Finds New Home

Former West Virginia defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. selects new school

On Thursday night, former West Virginia defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. announced on social media he will continue his collegiate career, joining former Mountaineer and WVU assistant Jahmile Addae at the University of Miami. 

The Ft. Lauderdale, Florida native, tallied 46 tackles, five pass deflections and an interception as a sophomore last season after seeing action in six games his freshman season. 

