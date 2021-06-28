David Vincent-Okoli Enters the Transfer Portal

The former WVU defensive back officially enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

According to Rivals, former West Virginia defensive back David Vincent-Okoli, who left the team in March, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.

Vincent-Okoli, a four-star prospect according to 247 and Rivals, was the Mountaineers' top-rated recruit in the Mountaineers' 2020 class.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland native did not see any action last season and was one of several players suspended for the 2020 season opener.

