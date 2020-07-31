Defensive Grad Assistant Leaves WVU

Just a few moments ago, West Virginia grad assistant Dylan August announced on Twitter that he has left the program and will be looking for a new opportunity.

With the recent shuffling of coaching responsibilities, August was moved from defensive backs down to defensive line. Now the Mountaineers, will have one GA assistant spot to fill, should they choose to do so. This late in the offseason, very few candidates may be weary about changing jobs, but with the brand that West Virginia holds, I wouldn't be surprised to see the position filled prior to the start of the 2020 season.

