Donaldson in Concussion Protocol

On Tuesday, West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown met with the media during the Mountaineers bye week.

The Mountaineers fell to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday 38-20, and was without star running back CJ Donaldson after in the second quarter after he remained on the ground after a two-yard carry and had to be carted off the field in the second quarter.

Brown stated Donaldson is in concussion protocol and will miss the action versus Baylor on Thursday October 13.

Brown also noted the Mountaineers got banged up during the Texas game and at least four are in concussion protocol.

