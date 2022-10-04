Skip to main content

Donaldson in Concussion Protocol

West Virginia University running back CJ Donaldson is in concussion protocol

On Tuesday, West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown met with the media during the Mountaineers bye week.

The Mountaineers fell to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday 38-20, and was without star running back CJ Donaldson after in the second quarter after he remained on the ground after a two-yard carry and had to be carted off the field in the second quarter. 

Brown stated Donaldson is in concussion protocol and will miss the action versus Baylor on Thursday October 13.

Brown also noted the Mountaineers got banged up during the Texas game and at least four are in concussion protocol.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Bob Huggins Preseason Press Conference No. 2
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Preseason No. 2

By Christopher Hall
Screen Shot 2022-10-03 at 7.25.26 PM
Basketball

Quick Hits: Tre Mitchell's Potential, Stevenson's Toughness, Jimmy Bell's Size + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19093102_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU's 'Downturn' Wasn't 'Exaggerated', It's Reality

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19122332_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Celtics Roll in Joe Mazzulla's Head Coaching Debut

By Schuyler Callihan
Untitled design
Football

The Big 12 in the Top 25 - Week 6

By Christopher Hall
Oct 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith and the Seahawks Collect Win No. 2

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19161031_168388579_lowres
Football

Fan Reactions to West Virginia's Loss to Texas

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19159475_168388579_lowres
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: WVU is Heading in the Wrong Direction

By Schuyler Callihan