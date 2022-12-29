Skip to main content

Emmitt Matthews Jr. Set to Return

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will return to action to begin Big 12 Conference play

When West Virginia opens Big 12 Conference play on Saturday versus Kansas State, the Mountaineers will have senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. back in the lineup after missing the previous two games with a knee injury. 

"He's going to play. He's ready to go," said WVU head coach Bob Huggins.

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. 

Matthews went down awkwardly during the UAB matchup but came back in the game and finished the night with 16 points and nine rebounds. 

Concern grew after Matthews did not dress the following game, and it increased after missing the second game, but Huggins believes Matthews' injury will not linger throughout the season. 

"He's fine," said Huggins. "Thank goodness it wasn't a tear - it was a bruise."

West Virginia and Kansas State are set to tipoff at 7:00 p.m. EST with the action streaming on ESPN +. 

