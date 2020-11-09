Esdale's Big Play Abilities Result in Career Day

West Virginia receiver Isaiah Esdale came up big against the No. 22 Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore caught a career-high six passes, and for a career-high 60 yards, three of the receptions were for first downs on third down.

“He’s had two weeks of great practice,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “He has the best hands in that unit, and he makes contested catches. I was glad. He was a guy that made some big plays for us down the stretch last year.”

In the second quarter and with West Virginia was facing a third and 15, Esdale made the play of the day on an underthrown ball by quarterback Jarrett Doege. As he raced down the sideline, Doege tried to drop it in between two defenders. Esdale came back to the ball, high-pointed it, and ripped it away from defensive back D’Shawn Jamison for a 28 yard gain and the first down.

Esdale made big plays at the end of last season after several receivers were out due to injuries but made the most of his opportunities and stayed on the field following their return. Fourteen of his 15 receptions came in the final six games last season for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Heading into Texas, Esdale only had one reception for 13 yards in the loss to Texas Tech and was not receiving a lot of playing time.

“He really hasn’t moped around and complained; he just kind of went to work. We harp on it all the time, you just do the work you’ll eventually have success, and he had success today, and it was good to see,” said Brown.

As the leader of the receiving corps, TJ Simmons stated that Esdale is “resilient.”

“No matter what happens, no matter what goes on, he’s always ready to play, and he’s always ready for his name to be called,” said Simmons. “He’s still the same guy he’s always been. Today we needed him to step in and make some plays, and when his number called, he made those plays.”

