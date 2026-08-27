ESPN’s Preseason Bowl Projection Has WVU Headed to Shreveport vs. Familiar Face

This time last year, West Virginia was getting absolutely zero consideration for making a bowl game, and understandably so. A coaching change and a massive roster turnover are typically a recipe for a long year.

The Mountaineers flipped the roster again this offseason, and while they are not being considered as a dark horse to contend in the Big 12, they are getting some preseason attention for a bowl game. This roster flip is much different from the one they underwent last year. This group has a bunch of experience and production, and outside of a handful of late arrivals in the summer, much of this team has been together since the winter.

In ESPN's preseason bowl projections, Mark Schlabach has the Mountaineers taking on the Liberty Flames in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, on December 22nd. Kyle Bonagura, who also has projections listed in the story, does not have WVU playing in a bowl game.

Liberty is coming off a disappointing year three under head coach Jamey Chadwell, going 4-8, ending the season losing four straight one-score games. In his first two years on the job, Chadwell had a record of 21-5.

The Flames have not publicly announced their starting quarterback yet, with former Mountaineer Jaylen Henderson duking it out with Liberty's 2025 QB1 Ethan Vasko and Wake Forest transfer Deshawn Purdie. Henderson was heavily pursued by Chadwell and Co. a year ago out of the portal before he ultimately landed at West Virginia, so he's definitely someone they believe in. That said, he is the least experienced quarterback in that battle.

West Virginia hopes to not only reach a bowl game in 2026 but also turn its fortunes around in such games. They are 15-22 all-time in bowl games and have lost seven of their last ten, dating back to the Pinstripe Bowl in 2012.

West Virginia's game-by-game results in its last 10 bowl appearances

2024: L 37-42 vs. Memphis in Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

2023: W 30-10 vs. North Carolina in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

2021: L 6-18 vs. Minnesota in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

2020: W 24-21 vs. Army in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

2018: L 18-34 vs. Syracuse in Camping World Bowl

2017: L 14-30 vs. Utah in Heart of Dallas Bowl

2016: L 14-31 vs. Miami in Russell Athletic Bowl

2015: W 43-42 vs. Arizona State in Cactus Bowl

2014: L 37-45 vs. Texas A&M in Liberty Bowl

2012: L 14-38 vs. Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl