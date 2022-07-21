Skip to main content

ESPN's College GameDay is Coming to the Backyard Brawl

The GameDay crew will be on hand for the 2022 edition of the Backyard Brawl.

For the first time since 2011, West Virginia and Pitt will meet on the gridiron on September 1st at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

With the rekindling of the Backyard Brawl, ESPN announced Thursday afternoon that they will host a special edition of College GameDay before heading to Columbus, Ohio for their Week 1 location to broadcast Ohio State versus Notre Dame. 

College GameDay will begin airing at 6 p.m. EST and will remain on set until the scheduled kickoff time of 7 p.m.

West Virginia has won 16 of the last 23 matchups against Pitt, including the last three.

