Every WVU Football Season Opener Result Under Rich Rodriguez

Eight more sleeps stand between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the start of the 2026 season, which begins with a home game against Coastal Carolina.

Have you ever wondered how Rich Rodriguez has done in openers as the head Mountaineer? Well, we're going to take a trip down memory lane, revisiting each of those eight games.

By the numbers

1-2 vs. Power conference teams

2-0 vs. FCS teams

3-0 vs. Group of Six teams

6-2 overall in openers

2001: vs. Boston College L 10-34

WVU's offense was stifled in this game as Avon Cobourne was limited to just 3.3 yards per carry on 19 attempts and starting quarterback Brad Lewis threw for 183 yards, one score, and two picks. BC ran the ball at will, with William Green going over two bills and Derrick Knight rushing for 79 as the two lead backs. The Eagles racked up 325 yards rushing as a team. WVU actually led this game 10-0 after the first quarter but was shut out from that point on. A five-turnover day made it one to forget.

2002: vs. Chattanooga W 56-7

This one wasn't a sweat whatsoever, which was to be expected vs. an FCS opponent. Rasheed Marshall threw for three touchdowns before getting the rest of the day off, giving Danny Embick some reps. Avon Cobourne scored twice, totaling 106 yards on 20 carries.

2003: vs No. 21 Wisconsin L 17-24

This was a disappointing one for the Mountaineers, who led 17-10 heading into the fourth quarter. The Badgers tied the game up on a 20-yard pass from Jim Sorgi to Lee Evans, and then, with 2:57 remaining, Anthony Davis powered his way in from one yard out for what would be the eventual game-winning score. Both Rasheed Marshall and Charles Hales played QB in this one, combining to go 15/26 for 138 yards.

2004: vs. East Carolina W 56-23

This one was over by halftime. WVU jumped out to a 42-9 lead, thanks to five rushing touchdowns combined by Jason Colson (2) and KayJay Harris (3) and a 76-yard punt return touchdown from Adam "Pacman" Jones. The Mountaineers out-gained ECU on the ground by a staggering 478-59 margin.

2005: at Syracuse W 15-7

Remember this defensive slugfest? Yikes! The Orange barely eclipsed 100 yards of total offense on the day, and the two teams combined to fumble the ball SEVEN times! West Virginia lost all four of its fumbles it coughed up, while the Cuse was able to hop back on all three of theirs. A safety and a 26-yard Pat McAfee field goal were the only points scored in the fourth quarter. U-G-L-Y, but a W is a W.

2006: vs. Marshall W 42-10

The fifth-ranked Mountaineers jumped out to a 28-7 lead by half, and from that point on, it was cruise control. Steve Slaton racked up 203 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries, with Pat White adding 216 yards of total offense and three scores.

2007: vs. Western Michigan W 62-24

Another game where WVU put the ball on the carpet more than they would like, losing two of their three fumbles, but it didn't matter. They could have fumbled six times and still won this game comfortably. Western Michigan couldn't do a damn thing on the ground, totaling 32 yards on 32 carries. It doesn't take a math major to figure out that horrendous average. Pat White and Steve Slaton combined for five rushing touchdowns in this one.

2025: vs. Robert Morris W 45-3

Rich Rod's return was filled with, guess what? More fumbles! The Mountaineers had five in this one, which is what kept this one closer than anyone would have liked at the half, leading the Colonials just 10-3. They settled things down in the second half, exploding for 35 points. West Virginia out-gained Robert Morris 625-123.