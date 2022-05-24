BREAKING: Experienced FCS Corner Transfers to West Virginia

The Mountaineers pick up their second commitment of the day.

For the second time today, the West Virginia Mountaineers beefed up its secondary. Earlier, JUCO corner Jaylon Shelton committed to the program and now, former James Madison corner Wesley McCormick (6'0", 200 lbs) will be joining him in Morgantown.

McCormick played in just one game this past season in order to retain his redshirt and will have one year of eligibility remaining. In 2020, McCormick pieced together his best season totaling 20 tackles, three interceptions, and five pass breakups in a COVID-shortened seven-game season.

In five years at JMU, McCormick appeared in 49 games and made 22 starts.

