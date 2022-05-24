Skip to main content

BREAKING: Experienced FCS Corner Transfers to West Virginia

The Mountaineers pick up their second commitment of the day.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

For the second time today, the West Virginia Mountaineers beefed up its secondary. Earlier, JUCO corner Jaylon Shelton committed to the program and now, former James Madison corner Wesley McCormick (6'0", 200 lbs) will be joining him in Morgantown.

McCormick played in just one game this past season in order to retain his redshirt and will have one year of eligibility remaining. In 2020, McCormick pieced together his best season totaling 20 tackles, three interceptions, and five pass breakups in a COVID-shortened seven-game season. 

In five years at JMU, McCormick appeared in 49 games and made 22 starts. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 9.10.47 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: West Virginia Beats Out TCU for JUCO Corner

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Juwan Staten
Mountaineers in the Pros

Juwan Staten Returns to Best Virginia

By Christopher Hall1 hour ago
WVU Baseball
Baseball

Multiple Mountaineers Earn All-Big 12 Conference Honors

By Christopher Hall2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 8.48.13 PM
Recruiting

PAC-12 Commit Visits WVU - Can the Mountaineers Flip That Decision?

By Schuyler Callihan9 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-05-23T220405.719
Big 12

MAILBAG: Success in Transfer Portal, Right Tackle Battle, 1958 Title Game + More

By Schuyler Callihan9 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-05-23T205515.732
Recruiting

It's WVU vs TCU for 2022 JUCO Corner

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler CallihanMay 23, 2022
Member Exclusive
Screen Shot 2022-05-22 at 9.02.36 PM
Recruiting

Another WVU WR Target Moves Up Decision Date

By Schuyler CallihanMay 23, 2022