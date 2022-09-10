FAN POLL: Results Are in for WVU vs Kansas Predictions

West Virginia fell 38-31 to Pitt last week in the Backyard Brawl. There's a lot of concern about where this team's mindset will be heading into Saturday night's matchup against Kansas. Can they bury last week's loss behind them and be refocused for an improved Kansas team?

Earlier today, I asked the fans how they saw the game going.

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks are set to kick off at 6 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN+.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.