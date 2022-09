Saturday night, West Virginia fell to 0-2 on the young season after losing to the Kansas Jayhawks 55-42 in overtime. Following the game, the WVU fanbase voiced their displeasure with the result.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.