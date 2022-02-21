Skip to main content

Former WVU CB Daryl Porter Jr. to Choose Between Four Schools

The ex-Mountaineer is narrowing down his interests.

Last week, the West Virginia defense took a big hit as starting cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. entered the transfer portal.

Monday evening, Porter announced that he is down to four schools - LSU, Miami, Florida State, and Oregon.

Porter played in all 13 games for WVU this past season and totaled 46 tackles, five pass breakups, and one interception. His departure leaves the Mountaineers with just two corners who have multiple games under their belt at WVU: Charles Woods and Nicktroy Fortune. Marcis Floyd (Murray State transfer) and incoming freshmen Tyrin Woodby and Mumu Bin-Wahad will compete for playing time alongside redshirt freshman Andrew Wilson-Lamp. 

Daryl Porter Jr.
Football

By Schuyler Callihan
43 seconds ago
