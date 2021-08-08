Sports Illustrated home
Former WVU Head Coach Bobby Bowden Dies at 91

College football coaching legend Bobby Bowden passed away early Sunday morning, surrounded by his family
On Sunday, Florida State University announced, college Football Hall of Fame coach and two-time national champion Bobby Bowden died Sunday morning at his Tallahassee home, surrounded by his family, at the age of 91. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on July 21, which was later revealed by his son Terry. 

Upon his diagnosis, Bobby Bowden released a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come. My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

Bowden compiled a 377-129-4 record with stops at Samford (now known as Howard), West Virginia, before taking the reigns at Florida State in 1976 and delivering the program's first national title in 1993 and notching another national championship in '99. Additionally, He grabbed 12 ACC titles in his 19 seasons in the league, and his 377 wins rank second all-time among head coaches. 

He went 42-26 in his six seasons at West Virginia, including a memorable win over nationally-ranked Pitt in his 1975, 17-14, and what would be his final game at the helm in Morgantown, knocked off NC State in the 1975 Peach Bowl, 13-10. 

