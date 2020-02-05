MountaineerMaven
Former WVU QB Jack Allison Makes Transfer Decision

Anthony G. Halkias

Former West Virginia quarterback Jack Allison is heading to West Liberty University, he announced Wednesday on twitter.  

Allison, took to twitter during the month of November to announce that he would be transferring from West Virginia University.  He started his career at Miami before deciding to transfer to the Mountaineers after one season.  The move to West Liberty marks the third transfer of Allison's collegiate career.  

During his time in Morgantown, he completed 42/71 passes (59%) for 496 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

ESPN touted Allison as the 65th overall prospect in the 2016 recruiting class.  

M-townJoe
M-townJoe

West Liberty has a University ? Who knew ? Good Luck Jack !!

John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Once a Mountaineer, Always a Mountaineer. Best of luck to him!

