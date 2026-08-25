Former WVU QB Nicco Marchiol Doesn't Win Starting Job at Northwestern

News came out of Evanston, Illinois, on Monday that former Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles had been named the starting quarterback for Northwestern, beating out former West Virginia QB Nicco Marchiol.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, and that's for a variety of reasons.

One, Chiles is better suited to run Chip Kelly's offense because of his dual-threat ability. He can make things happen with his feet, which is something that Marchiol is extremely limited in. Secondly, Chiles committed to Northwestern in early January, getting a leg up on Marchiol, who didn't make his decision until mid-March. And lastly, Marchiol is coming off a foot injury that cut his season short in 2025.

Don't count Marchiol completely out, though. If Chiles struggles, he could get the hook and open the door for Nicco to steal the job.

Marchiol was never a fit in Rich Rod's system

West Virginia University quarterback Nicco Marchiol | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Honestly, it was surprising that Marchiol decided to stay when the coaching change was made at WVU. He loves the university and always envisioned being the guy, but when Rich Rodriguez was announced as Neal Brown's replacement, it just felt like a square peg in a round hole situation.

Marchiol could run, but was never going to make anyone miss. He'd have to run through a defender to make something happen, and that only gets you so far in this offense. You need to have a little wiggle to truly have success in this system unless you are able to make up for it by being an elite passer. Marchiol is a solid thrower of the football, but I wouldn't go as far as calling him elite in that area. The accuracy and understanding of where to go with the football were always pretty good, but the arm strength is slightly above average.

Yes, the offensive line was horrendous last season for the Mountaineers, as was his supporting cast at the skill positions, especially once Jahiem White and Jaden Bray were lost for the season, but still, his inability to get out of the pocket and evade pressure was problematic.

If Neal Brown was retained, there's a good chance Marchiol has a pretty solid two years as the Mountaineers' starter. He was built to run that type of offense, not one where he would need to run around a little bit, which honestly is why it's a little surprising that he ended up at Northwestern.