Skip to main content

Former WVU Target Re-Enters Transfer Portal

Another name to watch in the transfer portal for the Mountaineers.

The West Virginia coaching staff is hoping to add one, possibly two more bodies in the secondary via the transfer portal ahead of fall camp which commences the first week of August.

One name that is back on the market is Louisiana-Monroe cornerback Josh Newton. Newton entered the transfer portal once already this offseason and received interest from Charlotte, Liberty, and West Virginia but decided to return back to ULM for spring ball. 

Now, Newton is back in the portal and WVU is expected to get involved. When Newton spoke to Mountaineers Now in December, it seemed like WVU was the place he wanted to be. 

"The unlimited resources are what makes WVU so intriguing - the 5th Quarter Program as well as the state-of-the-art facilities. They want to develop you fully instead of one or two aspects of life."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Newton has yet to take a visit to WVU but was given a virtual tour when visited by a few assistant coaches for an in-home visit. After two years as a rotational corner, Newton turned into a starter in 2021 and tallied 48 tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, and five tackles for loss. 

He has two years of eligibility remaining. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 9.58.31 PM
Recruiting

Top WVU CB Target Sets Decision Date

By Schuyler Callihan5 minutes ago
USATSI_17546422_168388579_lowres
Basketball

BREAKING: Tre Mitchell Transfers to West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_15225764_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Nick Kwiatkoski Signs with NFC Team

By Schuyler Callihan16 hours ago
Braden Barry
Baseball

Barry and Blasick Earn Academic All-District Honors

By Christopher Hall18 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 8.39.41 AM
Recruiting

West Virginia Makes Top 5 for 2023 Safety

By Schuyler CallihanMay 12, 2022
Braden Barry
Baseball

WVU Baseball Postseason Projections

By Christopher HallMay 11, 2022
James Long
Mountaineers in the Pros

James Long Reprising his Role as Head Coach of Best Virginia

By Christopher HallMay 11, 2022
USATSI_17667854_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Chiefs Waive One Former Mountaineer, Sign Another

By Schuyler CallihanMay 11, 2022