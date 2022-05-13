Former WVU Target Re-Enters Transfer Portal

Another name to watch in the transfer portal for the Mountaineers.

The West Virginia coaching staff is hoping to add one, possibly two more bodies in the secondary via the transfer portal ahead of fall camp which commences the first week of August.

One name that is back on the market is Louisiana-Monroe cornerback Josh Newton. Newton entered the transfer portal once already this offseason and received interest from Charlotte, Liberty, and West Virginia but decided to return back to ULM for spring ball.

Now, Newton is back in the portal and WVU is expected to get involved. When Newton spoke to Mountaineers Now in December, it seemed like WVU was the place he wanted to be.

"The unlimited resources are what makes WVU so intriguing - the 5th Quarter Program as well as the state-of-the-art facilities. They want to develop you fully instead of one or two aspects of life."

Newton has yet to take a visit to WVU but was given a virtual tour when visited by a few assistant coaches for an in-home visit. After two years as a rotational corner, Newton turned into a starter in 2021 and tallied 48 tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, and five tackles for loss.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

