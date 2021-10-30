Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Fortune and O'Laughlin Out vs. Iowa State

    West Virginia will be without two starters against No. 22 Iowa State
    Author:

    Moments ago, the West Virginia Athletics Communications Department announced that starting corner Nicktroy Fortune and starting tight end Mike O'Laughlin are out of the lineup against Iowa State due to injuries suffered in the win over TCU last week. 

    West Virginia head coach Neal Brown stated on Tuesday that the two were a game day decision. 

    West Virginia and Iowa State kickoff at 2:00 pm EST and is streaming on ESPN+.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Read More

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Nicktroy Fortune
    Football

    Fortune and O'Laughlin Out vs. Iowa State

    1 minute ago
    IMG_8086
    Football

    Mountaineer Mantrip: Iowa State Edition

    57 minutes ago
    USATSI_16778967_168388579_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Iowa State

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16778589_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Iowa State

    2 hours ago
    Untitled design (18)
    Football

    WATCH: WVU vs Iowa State Preview + Prediction

    3 hours ago
    Feb 1, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots a three pointer over Kansas State Wildcats guard Cartier Diarra (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    Taz Sherman Leads Mountaineers in Season-Opening Exhibition Win Over Akron

    3 hours ago
    Running back A'varius Sparrow (22)
    Football

    WVU Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17048135_168388579_lowres
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    WATCH: Rasul Douglas Records Game-Winning Interception of Kyler Murray

    23 hours ago