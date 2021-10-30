Fortune and O'Laughlin Out vs. Iowa State

Moments ago, the West Virginia Athletics Communications Department announced that starting corner Nicktroy Fortune and starting tight end Mike O'Laughlin are out of the lineup against Iowa State due to injuries suffered in the win over TCU last week.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown stated on Tuesday that the two were a game day decision.

West Virginia and Iowa State kickoff at 2:00 pm EST and is streaming on ESPN+.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly