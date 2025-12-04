Four Mountaineers Earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Recognition

The Big 12 Conference released its football awards on Thursday, and four West Virginia Mountaineers - quarterback Scotty Fox Jr., offensive lineman Nick Krahe, safety Fred Perry, and defensive lineman Eddie Vesterinen - earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Fox emerged as WVU’s starting quarterback after a wave of injuries hit the position group. In just his second career start, he broke the program’s freshman passing record with 301 yards against TCU, then reset the mark two weeks later with 353 yards on the road at Arizona State. He finished the season with 1,276 passing yards and seven touchdowns, adding 201 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

Perry led West Virginia in nearly every major tackling category, pacing the defense with 78 total stops, 51 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries. The senior posted 10 tackles in matchups against Ohio and BYU, then delivered a season-best performance with 13 tackles and two tackles for loss during the upset win over then-No. 22 Houston.

Vesterinen capped his senior season with career highs of 30 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. He notched a personal-best two sacks in the win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl and recorded a season-high five tackles on Senior Day against Texas Tech.

Krahe served as a consistent presence on the offensive line during the first season of head coach Rich Rodriguez’s second tenure in Morgantown. The redshirt sophomore helped anchor a unit that powered a rushing attack averaging 160.6 yards per game.

2025 Big 12 Football Awards

Offensive Player of the Year

LJ Martin, RB, BYU

Defensive Player of the Year

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Devon Dampier, QB, Utah

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

David Bailey, DE, Texas Tech

Offensive Freshman of the Year

Bear Bachmeier, QB, BYU

Defensive Freshman of the Year

Wendell Gregory, LB, Oklahoma State

Special Teams Player of the Year

Palmer Williams, P, Baylor

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Defensive Lineman of the Year

David Bailey, DE, Texas Tech

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year

Kalani Sitake, BYU

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Adds High-Impact Linebacker Trey McGlothlin to 2026 Class

WVU Legacy Chris Henry Jr. Remains Unsigned, Weighing All Options

A Handful of Mountaineers Are Now Racing the Clock to Keep Their Roster Spot

WVU Football Signing Class Superlatives: Crown Jewel, Most Underrated, Freak Athlete + More

Everything Rich Rodriguez Said About the WVU Football 2025 Signing Class