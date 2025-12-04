West Virginia Adds High-Impact Linebacker Trey McGlothlin to 2026 Class

The West Virginia University football program received the signed National Letter of Intent from class of 2026 linebacker Trey McGlothlin on Thursday.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound standout from Bixby, Oklahoma, put together an accomplished high school career, totaling 174 tackles, eight sacks, 24 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and six pass breakups.

As a senior, McGlothlin recorded 68 tackles - 32 solo - along with four sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hurries, one interception, and three pass breakups. He has elevated his play in the postseason, highlighted by a season-high 19 tackles (eight solo), one sack, and four hurries against Broken Arrow in the state semifinals. He is set to compete for the 6A state championship on Saturday (Dec. 6).

McGlothlin chose West Virginia over offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Utah, UTEP, and Wisconsin.

He becomes the 47th recruit to sign with the Mountaineers during the early signing period.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown, John Johnson

RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell, Lawrence Autry, Amari Latimer

WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm, Keon Hutchins

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush, Xavier Anderson

OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods, Deshawn Woods, Jonas Muya, Jalen Thomas

DL: Cameron Mallory, Yendor Mack

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie, Jeremiah Johnson

LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon, Trey McGlothin

CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone, Rayshawn Reynolds, De'Mun Allen

S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard, Da'Mare Williams, Vincent Smith, Matt Sieg

