West Virginia will officially be without four players today for their second game of the season against UT Martin, one of whom we knew of in wide receiver Prince Strachan.

Running back Andre Devine, running back Chris Talley, defensive lineman Jaylen Thomas, and linebacker Antoine Sharp Jr. are also not on the dress list for this afternoon's game. Devine is banged up, but there have been no details on his status, nor on Thomas's or Sharp's.

Thomas was the North Division Defensive Player of the Year last season at Northwest Mississippi CC, registering 18 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, including half a sack. The Mountaineers beat out Tennessee for his services, as well as Arkansas, Baylor, Boise State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Syracuse, UNLV, Vanderbilt, and several others.

The latest on Prince Strachan

Earlier this week, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez gave reporters an update on USC wide receiver transfer Prince Strachan, stating, “Hopefully he’ll be back maybe for next week’s game. He’ll be out again this week, but he’s got a chance to play in two weeks. We’ll see where that’s at.”

Strachan, of course, injured his shoulder while making an attempt at a diving catch back in the spring game. He practiced in fall camp some before getting it banged up again. If he is able to return next week, that will give West Virginia a huge boost in the passing attack, with Mike Hawkins Jr. having two long-bodied receivers on the perimeter with him and Jaden Bray. With Strachan out once again, UConn transfer John Neider will replace him in the starting lineup for the second straight week at the Z, with Bray moving over to the X.

Replacing the big one...Darius Wiley

Wiley was not included in the count of those not dressing since he has been ruled out for the season, but we will get our first look at Emerson Joy in an expanded role, backing up Zeke Durham-Campbell at defensive end. During his time at Alberta College in Canada, Joy logged 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in eight games. Redshirt freshmen Wilnerson Telemaque and Brandon Caesar should get an extended look there as well, with edge rushers Jeremiah Johnson and Tobi Haastrup also mixing in there.

West Virginia and UT Martin are set to kick things off at 1 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.