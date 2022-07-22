Skip to main content

Frazier and McCabe Nominated for 2021-22 Big 12 Conference Athlete of the Year

West Virginia University's Ceili McCabe and Zach Frazier are nominated for Big 12 Conference Athlete of the Year.

The Big 12 Conference has announced its Big 12 Conference Athlete of the Year Nominees throughout the week in alphabetic order and announced West Virginia University's two nominees redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe and sophomore Zach Frazier. 

Ceili McCabe

McCabe claimed Mid-Atlantic Region Athlete of the Year and Big 12 Runner of the Year titles after having an undefeated regular season in cross country and earned All-American honors three times in the same year in Cross country Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field. The Vancouver native holds the national sophomore record and the sixth fastest time in NCAA history in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:31.10 and became the first Mountaineer to win the Big 12 Cross Country Championship.

Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) before a snap during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Frazier started all 12 games and finished the season with a team-best 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. In addition, he only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting an 88% in the other two games, earning a spot on the 2021 Walter Camp All-American Second Team and 2021 AFCA All-American Second Team offense at center.

USATSI_17298781_168388579_lowres (1)
