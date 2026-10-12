Fresh Batch of Big 12 Power Rankings Entering Week 7
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There wasn't a whole lot of movement in this week's Big 12 power rankings, with the top teams in the league all winning, but we did see some changes.
Below you will find the Big 12 Week 6 scoreboard, my newest batch of power rankings, and next week's slate.
Week 6 scores
BYU 24, Iowa State 10
Arizona 52, West Virginia 31
Utah 41, Kansas 24
Oklahoma State 42, UCF 28
Houston 35, Kansas State 16
Arizona State 30, Hawai'i 12
Week 7 Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)
No. 16: Colorado
No. 15: Kansas
No. 14: West Virginia (13)
No. 13: Arizona State (14)
No. 12: TCU
No. 11: UCF
No. 10: Iowa State
No. 9: Cincinnati
No. 8: Baylor
No. 7: Kansas State
No. 6: Arizona (5)
No. 5: Utah (6)
No. 4: Oklahoma State
No. 3: Houston
No. 2: BYU
No. 1: Texas Tech
I normally don't kick a team down for winning, but I've seen enough from Utah at this point to believe that they are a better football team than Arizona and could be one of the top two teams in the league, if I'm being honest. Everything will play out as it should in the next few weeks, so as long as the Utes continue to take care of business, they will move up the ladder.
West Virginia slides down just one spot, although you could make an argument that they are the 15th-best team in the league. I'm keeping them above Kansas because of the offensive firepower, which is something the Jayhawks don't necessarily have.
Week 7 schedule
Thursday
No games.
Friday
No games.
Saturday
Cincinnati at West Virginia, 12 p.m. ET on TNT
Kansas at Kansas State, 12 p.m. ET on FS1
Arizona State at No. 10 Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
TCU at Baylor, 7 p.m. ET on FS1
No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 8 BYU, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC
No. 18 Oklahoma State at No. 20 Houston, 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX
No. 11 Utah at Colorado, 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Oklahoma State at Houston is the big one this week in the Big 12. The winner of this game puts themselves in a great spot for Dallas, while the other will have a little work to do, although they'll be far from being out of it.
BYU will have a shot at a signature win against Notre Dame, and if they are able to get that one, it will be a massive one for the Big 12 as it would catapult the Cougs inside the top five.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_