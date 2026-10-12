Fresh Batch of Big 12 Power Rankings Entering Week 7

There wasn't a whole lot of movement in this week's Big 12 power rankings, with the top teams in the league all winning, but we did see some changes.

Below you will find the Big 12 Week 6 scoreboard, my newest batch of power rankings, and next week's slate.

Week 6 scores

BYU 24, Iowa State 10

Arizona 52, West Virginia 31

Utah 41, Kansas 24

Oklahoma State 42, UCF 28

Houston 35, Kansas State 16

Arizona State 30, Hawai'i 12

Week 7 Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)

No. 16: Colorado

No. 15: Kansas

No. 14: West Virginia (13)

No. 13: Arizona State (14)

No. 12: TCU

No. 11: UCF

No. 10: Iowa State

No. 9: Cincinnati

No. 8: Baylor

No. 7: Kansas State

No. 6: Arizona (5)

No. 5: Utah (6)

No. 4: Oklahoma State

No. 3: Houston

No. 2: BYU

No. 1: Texas Tech

I normally don't kick a team down for winning, but I've seen enough from Utah at this point to believe that they are a better football team than Arizona and could be one of the top two teams in the league, if I'm being honest. Everything will play out as it should in the next few weeks, so as long as the Utes continue to take care of business, they will move up the ladder.

West Virginia slides down just one spot, although you could make an argument that they are the 15th-best team in the league. I'm keeping them above Kansas because of the offensive firepower, which is something the Jayhawks don't necessarily have.

Week 7 schedule

Thursday

No games.

Friday

No games.

Saturday

Cincinnati at West Virginia, 12 p.m. ET on TNT

Kansas at Kansas State, 12 p.m. ET on FS1

Arizona State at No. 10 Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

TCU at Baylor, 7 p.m. ET on FS1

No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 8 BYU, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

No. 18 Oklahoma State at No. 20 Houston, 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX

No. 11 Utah at Colorado, 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Oklahoma State at Houston is the big one this week in the Big 12. The winner of this game puts themselves in a great spot for Dallas, while the other will have a little work to do, although they'll be far from being out of it.

BYU will have a shot at a signature win against Notre Dame, and if they are able to get that one, it will be a massive one for the Big 12 as it would catapult the Cougs inside the top five.