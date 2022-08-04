From Refugee Camps to Finding a Home Among the Hills: WVU LB Lee Kpogba's Journey

The trip that WVU's new MIKE linebacker Lee Kpogba endured to play at Milan Puskar Stadium is one for the books.

On November 19, 2000, Lee Nyan Kpogba was born in the West African country of Ghana.

He never could have imagined, two decades later, there would be a spot for him across the Atlantic Ocean, on Syracuse University's football roster.

When Kpogba was two years old, he and his father Samuel emigrated from Ghana en route to a refugee camp in nearby Liberia, along Africa's Ivory Coast. The Kpogba men left behind Lee's mother Irene in Liberia and headed for the freedom of the United States; excluding Facebook messages and long-distance phone calls, a young Lee grew up largely without her influence.

When Samuel and Lee arrived in the United States, they stayed with family in New Jersey before setting down roots in Winston-Salem, N.C. Growing up, Lee played both running back and linebacker for Parkland High School, and football kept the rowdy teenager on the straight and narrow.

So much so that Deaton-Thompson Stadium molded Kpogba into a four-star recruit, the 2018 USA Today North Carolina Defensive Player of the Year, a member of the 2018 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, and a Parkland MVP. As a senior captain, Kpogba recorded 89 tackles, 24 TFLs, 16 sacks, and four forced fumbles. That batch of statistics was more than enough to garner national attention.

Suddenly, he was graduating high school and reviewing his higher education options. He fielded offers from East Carolina and West Virginia.

Kpogba's first rendezvous with the Mountaineers came in October 2017, when he committed to play for head coach Dana Holgorsen's team. Although there was a commitment on the books, Kpogba kept his options open, spending official visits with the Virginia Cavaliers and Tennessee Volunteers.

A year after committing to West Virginia, October 2018 saw Kpogba renege his choice.

He added additional official visits to Florida State and North Carolina in the meantime, before the Syracuse Orange knocked on his door. Kpogba took a visit to New York in Nov. 2018 and committed 11 days later.

By January, he was enrolled and on a full scholarship.

Photo courtesy of WVU Athletics Communications

Kpogba's time at Syracuse was pocked by playing time inequities; he saw time on special teams and as a reserve linebacker, but his time was capped in second-string purgatory. Through 22 career games over the course of a pair of seasons, Kpogba recorded 44 tackles, including two for loss, and a sack.

It seemed as though a bright future was ahead of him... until an indefinite suspension was laid down in Feb. 2021. Trouble had caught back up to him, so Kpogba did what he had to do... He ran from it.

All the way to East Mississippi Community College, the backdrop of Last Chance U.

It was on that field that Kpogba facilitated an emotional and physical comeback, even becoming an NJCAA All-Region player. He led the Lions with 84 total tackles, 5.5 for loss, and recorded a pair of sacks during his single season in Scooba, MS.

“Being in JUCO, we don’t have a lot of that perks that Division I athletes get,” Kpogba said. “Being a DI athlete and then going JUCO was a very humbling experience for me. You’re not getting stipends anymore and you’re kind of supporting yourself.

“I appreciate the game a lot regardless, but it did make me appreciate the game more when I had to go JUCO, because it’s a grind. You’re not getting any perks. JUCO shows how bad you really want it, if you ask me.”

Kpogba's determination to succeed willed him a spot back on the West Virginia Mountaineers' roster when 2021's leading tacker, and fellow middle linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo opted to enter the transfer portal. This was the catalyst that Kpogba awaited. He only needed one team to give him a chance.

Instead, he found himself in the catbird seat: juggling offers from South Carolina, Indiana, Louisville, Memphis, and the Mountaineers.

In a deja-vu moment, Kpogba committed to the Neal Brown-era Mountaineers in Dec. 2021. The new year ushered in an enrollment, and the rest has been history.

WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley referred to his new MIKE as the "quarterback" of his defensive schemes, and the praise doesn't stop there. Kpogba, who now dominates at 6-1, 230 pounds, is exactly the kind of defensive presence that head coach Brown envisioned.

“What I appreciate about him, as a coach, is he's got great energy," Brown said. "The kid loves football, and he's full of gratitude. He got here through a winding path.

"There was no silver spoon. He's so appreciative of being able to go out and practice. You can feel the gratitude when he's out there and joy he plays with. He's out there talking the whole time. He's good-natured and you can coach the kid. He takes coaching."

Three days into Fall Camp, Kpogba is earning his stripes and learning the playbook. Mountaineer fans will have their first chance to see Kpogba in gold and blue at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 1.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett