Garin Justice Lands New Coaching Job

The 2021 edition of the coaching carousel in college football had former West Virginia offensive lineman Garin Justice looking elsewhere following the announcement Mario Cristobal was returning home and taking over the head coaching duties at the University of Miami. Justice served as the offensive line coach the last two seasons under the direction of Manny Diaz.

On Friday, Southern Methodist University announced the hiring of Justice as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reuniting with his offensive coordinator at Miami Rhett Lashlee, who was hired as the head coach after Sonny Dykes took the job at Texas Tech.

Prior to Miami, Justice was the offensive line coach at UNLV for two seasons and the offensive coordinator in his final season after serving a two-year stint at Florida Atlantic as the OL coach.

Justice was a three-year starter at offensive tackle for West Virginia, serving as team captain in 2005 for a Mountaineer team that captured its first 11-win season in 12 seasons, including defeating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, finishing the season fifth in AP Poll while he earned second-team All-American status.

The Gilbert, West Virginia native began his coaching career as a student assistant and then a graduate assistant for WVU, where he worked with the offensive line. He spent two years as an offensive graduate student at Florida State in 2007-08 under his former OL line coach Rick Trickett.

Justice then went to Concord University (Athens, W. Va.) in 2009 as the offensive line and strength and conditioning coach before taking over the program from 2011-15. In his five years at the helm, Concord went 40-17, including a 13-1 season in 2014, two conference championships, and two NCAA Division II playoff appearances. During that time, 84 players were named All-West Virginia Athletic Conference or All-Mountain East Conference selections, while two athletes earned Defensive WVIAC Player of the Year accolades, 18 All-Region selections, and eight All-American honorees.

