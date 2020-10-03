SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Gmiter Tests Positive for COVID-19

Christopher Hall

West Virginia starting right guard James Gmiter took to social media and announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for the Mountaineer Big 12 Conference home-opener versus Baylor. 

"Man, I wish more than anything to be out there with my brothers today on that field but I have to get better and recover from my positive COVID test... Ball out, boys! I’ll be cheering you guys on LETSSS GOOOO MOUNTAINEERS!"

The Mountaineer coaching staff will turn to redshirt sophomore Briason Mays and freshman Zach Frazier to fill the void left behind by Gmiter. 

West Virginia and Baylor kickoff at noon on ABC.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

Just what we DON'T need. I can easily see this season collapsing into a steaming pile of dumpster-fire like COVID infestation & bad excuses from the MOUNTAINEER Coaching Staff.
We need WAY MOAR than 1 TO from The MOUNTAINEER D & HCNB's play-calling was anything but inspiring at okie steak.
I'mma NEVER give up on my MOUNTAINEER Footsball, but I'mma starting to #DoubtTheClimb.
Where's all that "plays that highlight our players strengths" stuff bro ?? Askin' for as friend, ya know??

