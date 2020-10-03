Gmiter Tests Positive for COVID-19

West Virginia starting right guard James Gmiter took to social media and announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for the Mountaineer Big 12 Conference home-opener versus Baylor.

"Man, I wish more than anything to be out there with my brothers today on that field but I have to get better and recover from my positive COVID test... Ball out, boys! I’ll be cheering you guys on LETSSS GOOOO MOUNTAINEERS!"

The Mountaineer coaching staff will turn to redshirt sophomore Briason Mays and freshman Zach Frazier to fill the void left behind by Gmiter.

West Virginia and Baylor kickoff at noon on ABC.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly