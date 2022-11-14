Greene, Straw Earn Big 12 Honors

Following Saturday's 23-20 victory over Oklahoma, the West Virginia Mountaineer football team had two players recognized by the Big 12 Conference's Week 11 honors.

Of the five players selected, West Virginia was the sole team to claim two awards; QB Garrett Greene was named Offensive Player of the Week and P Oliver Straw was named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

Sophomore Greene compiled 257 yards of offense and three touchdowns in last weekend's action. He had 14 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns on the ground; he also had an improved aerial presence: 12-of-22 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. He recorded his second career 100-yard rushing game and has thrown a touchdown in each of the last two games.

Garrett Greene rushes a touchdown in against the Oklahoma Sooners Julia Mellett - Sports Illustrated: FanNation - Mountaineers Now

Freshman Straw was named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week alongside Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff. This is Straw's second such award.

Straw has six punts (49, 45, 36, 35, 51, 47) for 263 yards this week, an average of 43.8 yards per punt. He had a long of 51 yards, placed four inside the Oklahoma 20-yard line, and two within the Sooners’ 10-yard line. He's placed 16 kicks within opponent 20-yard lines this season.

Oliver Straw gets a punt off against the Pitt Panthers Julia Mellett - Sports Illustrated: FanNation - Mountaineers Now

Greene and Straw joined Wolff, TCU's Johnny Hodges (DPOW), K-State's Drake Cheatum (Co-Newcomer), and Oklahoma State's Kendal Daniels (Co-Newcomer) as Week 11's honorees.

